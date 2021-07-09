Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,416 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $201,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRBK opened at $21.93 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

