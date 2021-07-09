Stifel Financial Corp Sells 23,813 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,813 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

