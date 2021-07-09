Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

