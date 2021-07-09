Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,202 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

