Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,720 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NYSE TMST opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $590.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

