Credit Suisse AG Takes $4.32 Million Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

