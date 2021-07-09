Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,332 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.