Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of SiTime worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.96.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,236 shares of company stock worth $6,320,772 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

