ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

