Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $6,414,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.