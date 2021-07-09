Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Midstream Partners, LP Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

NYSE:WES opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after buying an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

