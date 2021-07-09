Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lincoln National Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

LNC stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

