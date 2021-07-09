Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.93.

Shares of BLDR opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 98,430 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,425,000 after buying an additional 149,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

