Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBMD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of HBMD opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

