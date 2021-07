Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

