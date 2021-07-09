LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.22 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

