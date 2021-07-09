National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

