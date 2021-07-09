O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

MNR stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

