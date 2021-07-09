O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 46,667 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,667 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

