O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,926 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 129.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

