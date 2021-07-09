O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in VOXX International by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $318.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.