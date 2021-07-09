O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 646 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

