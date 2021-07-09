O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 200,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.14 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

