Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $26,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $838.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

