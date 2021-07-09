Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 541 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $618.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

