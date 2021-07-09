Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1,620.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,644 shares of company stock worth $36,556,466 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

