Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIACA opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.