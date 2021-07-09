Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PROG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Progenity has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

