Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Tyson Foods Put Options (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 9,170 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 985% compared to the average daily volume of 845 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

