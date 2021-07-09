DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €38.86 ($45.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.