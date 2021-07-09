Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 5,544 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

