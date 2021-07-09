Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.03. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

