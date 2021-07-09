Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $28.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.