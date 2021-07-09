Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter.

DPG stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

