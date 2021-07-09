The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Macerich worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

