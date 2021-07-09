Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 424.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRQ. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.41 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

