Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,631 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

