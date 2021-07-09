Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Up 2.1%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80). 20,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 275,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.75 ($0.78).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Benchmark in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.29 million and a PE ratio of -22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85.

In other Benchmark news, insider Peter George purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

