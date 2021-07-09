Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading Down 3.9%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$45.25 and last traded at C$46.21. Approximately 149,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 171,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.10.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.47.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

