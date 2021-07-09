Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $66.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

