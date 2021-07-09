Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

IFF stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

