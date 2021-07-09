Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

