SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,686 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

