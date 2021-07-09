SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

