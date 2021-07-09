SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $174.07 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

