Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 101,055.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM opened at $184.13 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $195.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

