Barclays PLC Raises Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Barclays PLC grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $307.50 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.72.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

