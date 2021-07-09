Northern Trust Corp Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Celsius worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.60 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.15.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

