Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 23,674 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,173,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $122,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth about $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of VER stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

