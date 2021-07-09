Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $121,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

